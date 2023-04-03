Betty Gene Melton Smith

Betty Gene Melton Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
Funeral services for Betty Gene Melton Smith will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Rev. Dr. Scott Crenshaw will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Betty Gene Melton Smith entered Glory, Friday, March 24, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nanny. Born on September 11, 1946, to Daniel Vance Bagby and Gertrude Chandler Bagby, she was a long time employee of Enterprise School District. She enjoyed her family, church, and spending time with those she loved. Mama was the gold standard of love, a haven of strength in a stormy world.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, a son Teddy Melton; grandsons Johnathan Carney, Jerry Melton Jr. and Evan Benjamin Smith.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Orville Smith; daughter Dolleen Moulds (Joey), Elizabeth Melton, Jerry E. Melton Sr. (Della), Lisa K. Brownlee (Terry), Jason D. Melton (Tori), and Benjamin Smith III (Jessica) along with 26 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

