Bonita Lakes undergoes dam maintenance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’ve been to Bonita Lakes recently you may have noticed that one of the lakes looks a little dry. But there’s no need to worry.

Public Works Director David Hodge said the department had to drain water levels to conduct maintenance repairs on the dam. Hodge said water waves inside the dam cause erosion that they have to fix every so often.

But Bonita Lakes will soon be back to its full beauty. Hodge said the project should be complete by the end of April.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.