Funeral services for Mr. Charles Lamar McDonald will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Chuck Overby officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery on Springhill Rd. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McDonald, 80, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2023 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian.

Mr. McDonald loved his family dearly and considered them his pride and joy. He loved shooting, collecting things of all sorts, especially bottles, and coloring. He worked as the principal custodian of State Boulevard Baptist Church for over 30 years.

Mr. Charles is survived by his daughters, Mechelle McDonald, Tina Gray (Berry), and Tanya Thomas (John). Grandchildren Jacob Gray (Brooklyn), Cierra Street (Dalton McArthur), Nathan Thomas, Harlie Thomas, and Olivia Gray. Great-Grandchildren, Camryn Gray, Preston Gray, Addyson Street, Gaines Street, Amelia McArthur, and Thomas McArthur on the way; his sister, Louise Davidson, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mr. McDonald is preceded in death by his parents James McDonald and Mamie Pinson; his grandson Chris Gray, and thirteen siblings.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Thomas, Chris Davidson, Berry Gray, John Thomas, Jacob Gray, and Tim Davidson.

The McDonald family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Poplar Springs Nursing Home for the care and love Mr. McDonald received while in their care.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The McDonald Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Funeral Home.

