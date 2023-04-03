City of Meridian Arrest Report April 3, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MARY A BOONE
|1965
|3910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHENETHA M HAYNES
|1977
|1929 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|CHARLES J HALL JR
|1993
|4312 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DEQUARVIS R MONROD
|2002
|1409 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JIMMIE D GRACE
|1968
|322 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ASHLEY B DAUGHERTY
|1985
|4372 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|VICTORIA RUSSELL
|1991
|4801 CYPRESS CREEK AVE E APT 1209 TUSCALOOSA, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CORY L REED
|1987
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|HENRY J WALKER JR
|1987
|1423 26TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:52 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:30 AM on April 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:23 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of C Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
