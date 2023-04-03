City of Meridian Arrest Report April 3, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARY A BOONE19653910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHENETHA M HAYNES19771929 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
CHARLES J HALL JR19934312 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEQUARVIS R MONROD20021409 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JIMMIE D GRACE1968322 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
ASHLEY B DAUGHERTY19854372 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI REFUSAL
VICTORIA RUSSELL19914801 CYPRESS CREEK AVE E APT 1209 TUSCALOOSA, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORY L REED1987HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENRY J WALKER JR19871423 26TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:52 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:30 AM on April 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:23 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of C Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

