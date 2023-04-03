City of Meridian Arrest Report April 3, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:52 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:30 AM on April 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:23 AM on April 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of C Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.