City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CONSUELA L BROWN19892015 MOSBY RD APT K5 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANTONIO D COOK19991318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROY PRUITT20004068 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHAEL G DAVIS1981918 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:38 PM on March 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

