City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2023
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CONSUELA L BROWN
|1989
|2015 MOSBY RD APT K5 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ANTONIO D COOK
|1999
|1318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ROY PRUITT
|2000
|4068 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHAEL G DAVIS
|1981
|918 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:38 PM on March 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
