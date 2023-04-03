Deborah Ford

Deborah Ford
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside service for Deborah Ford will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Phillip Marshall officiating, burial to follow.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Deborah Ford, age 69, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Survivors include her sons; Corey Ford and Brice Ford; sister/cousin Shirley Williams, and her sister-in-law Libby Ford.

She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Ford, her parents Alva and Inie Tullos.

Pallbearers will be Mike Peavy, Mike Smith, James Farrior, Andy Jones, Willie James Hudnell, and John Hendrix.  Hester Hudnell, Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the funeral home prior to graveside service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards

Latest News

Mr. Robert R. Carr
Mrs. Mary Taylor
Mrs. Jewel Gale
Mrs. Dorothy Brewster
Ms. Cathy Sue Graham