Graveside service for Deborah Ford will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Phillip Marshall officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Deborah Ford, age 69, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Survivors include her sons; Corey Ford and Brice Ford; sister/cousin Shirley Williams, and her sister-in-law Libby Ford.

She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Ford, her parents Alva and Inie Tullos.

Pallbearers will be Mike Peavy, Mike Smith, James Farrior, Andy Jones, Willie James Hudnell, and John Hendrix. Hester Hudnell, Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the funeral home prior to graveside service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

