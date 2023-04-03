Demopolis Police find human remains

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Police Department confirmed Monday that human remains were found there after a 2-day search that was part of an ongoing investigation.

Chief Rex Flowers said the identity of the remains has not been confirmed but they are being sent to an appropriate agency for the purpose of identification. He did not release further details of the case.

Flowers said officers were assisted by Texas EquuSearch Midwest, the FBI, Jackson, Ala., Police Department, 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Butler Police Department, Alabama Fusion Center and Homeland Security.

