Gray Day of Giving highlights generosity, caring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV and Gray Television want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the generous people in our communities. Together we raised nearly $200,000 for the people of Rolling Fork and other Mississippi cities and towns that were destroyed by the Mar. 24 tornadoes.

The money collected through last Friday’s Mississippi Tornado Relief Fund drive is paying for hot meals, snacks and drinks. The donations also pay for The Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Team to be on the ground in Mississippi.

“The people of the South rally around those in need. Thank you so much for caring about the tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta. It’s going to take years to rebuild and we plan to support them every step of the way,” said WTOK-TV General Manager Jacque Harms.

Again, THANK YOU. Together, we make Mississippi Strong.

