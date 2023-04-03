Gray Day of Giving highlights generosity, caring

Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a tornado destroyed her home, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV and Gray Television want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the generous people in our communities. Together we raised nearly $200,000 for the people of Rolling Fork and other Mississippi cities and towns that were destroyed by the Mar. 24 tornadoes.

The money collected through last Friday’s Mississippi Tornado Relief Fund drive is paying for hot meals, snacks and drinks. The donations also pay for The Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Team to be on the ground in Mississippi.

“The people of the South rally around those in need. Thank you so much for caring about the tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta. It’s going to take years to rebuild and we plan to support them every step of the way,” said WTOK-TV General Manager Jacque Harms.

Again, THANK YOU. Together, we make Mississippi Strong.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards

Latest News

If you’ve been to Bonita Lakes recently you may have noticed that one of the lakes looks a...
Bonita Lakes undergoes dam maintenance
Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday...
Legislators: Funding secured to finish Hwy. 19 4-lane project
The Demopolis Police Department confirmed Monday that human remains were found there after a...
Demopolis Police find human remains
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit