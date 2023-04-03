Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status

The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 5 system with max winds at 161 mph before landfall.(Live 5)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 5 system with max winds at 161 mph before landfall.

Ian weakened to Category 4 status at landfall but maintained Category 5 status briefly in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The storm took the lives of 66 people and caused 112.9 billion dollars in damages.

Ian is the first category 5 storm since Lorenzo in September of 2019.

