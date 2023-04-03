Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 5 system with max winds at 161 mph before landfall.

Ian weakened to Category 4 status at landfall but maintained Category 5 status briefly in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The storm took the lives of 66 people and caused 112.9 billion dollars in damages.

Ian is the first category 5 storm since Lorenzo in September of 2019.

