By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Funeral services for Jerry Kendall Nelson will be Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2:00pm, at Dekalb Baptist Church. Reverend James Ruffin will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Cemetery in Dekalb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – Dekalb is honored to be entrusted with his care.

Jerry Kendall Nelson, 80, took the hand of his Lord on March 29, 2023. Jerry was born in Meridian, MS in 1942 to Will Austin and Mildred Stewart Nelson, and was raised in the Bonita community. He attended Meridian High School and The University of Southern Mississippi. Jerry joined the United States Marine Corp in 1960 and began a lifelong devotion to that brotherhood. He later served as the Cattle Manager of Sumter Farms and Stock Company, and he retired as the Manager of The Meridian Stockyard. Jerry spent his retirement years farming with his beloved horses and dogs in the Townsend community. He was a tough soldier and cowboy but was unafraid to express his love and show his sentimental side to his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Nelson, his daughter, Kimberly Howland, grandsons Austin and Eli Howland of Madison, and his brother Bill Nelson (Kaye) of Meridian.

