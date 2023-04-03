The Kenman awarded for radio career

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken “The Kenman” Stokes was honored at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards recently. He was awarded the Radio Lifetime Achievement Award. Stokes passed away January 2nd after a short battle with cancer.

The Kenman was nominated by his former radio partner, now WTOK reporter, Cara Shirley. She was at the MAB awards to accept the award on his behalf.

Ken spent his entire radio career in Mississippi, including stops in Ellisville (WBSJ), Jackson (WUSJ), and Meridian (WJDQ and WOKK).

Clay Holladay, whose company The Kenman spent most of 35-year career with had this to say about Ken receiving the award. “I am so happy that Ken received the lifetime achievement award from the MAB. He had a wonderful career on radio, and brought many people joy. It is a well deserved honor.”

You can read the nomination letter written by another former radio partner of Stokes, Jerry Broadway, and watch the award acceptance speech by Cara Shirley below.

Ken Stokes, AKA “The Kenman” spent most of his adult life in radio. Ken’s larger-than-life personality combined with his gift of finding humor in any situation endeared him to his audience, his co-workers, and anyone else fortunate enough to cross his path. Ken spent his entire radio career in Mississippi, including stops in Ellisville (WBSJ), Jackson (WUSJ), and Meridian (WJDQ and WOKK). He dedicated his life to making people laugh whether he was on the air, doing a live broadcast, or on location raising funds for one of dozens of charitable organizations he supported. Ken’s charm, humor, and personality were evident in his on-air work with his many catchphrases and his passion for writing parody songs. Throughout his career, Ken had several on-air partners, and they all have the same story. Anyone who was lucky enough to work with Ken were exposed to his unique take on what listeners want and were in awe of his ability to deliver it. As those partners moved on to other opportunities, the knowledge they took with them influenced their performances and co-workers forever. There is simply no way to calculate the number of people whose careers were improved by Ken’s influence. The Kenman’s life and career were cut short by a cancer diagnosis, and in his final days he would reveal the depths of his heart. In his final appearances on his morning show and in several television interviews, he asked not to be remembered for being the funny guy on the radio. He asked to be remembered as an example of the importance of prostate exams for men, because in his words, he didn’t want anyone “to go through what I am going through”. Ken Stokes set the standard that all morning show personalities in Meridian will be measured against for decades.

