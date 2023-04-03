Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Over 2,500 people enjoyed the food, beverages, and live music.
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards
MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 31, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 3, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 31, 2023
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 30, 2023