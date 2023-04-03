Legislators: Funding secured to finish Hwy. 19 4-lane project

Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday...
Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday announcing funding has been secured to finish the 4-laning of Highway 19, south of Philadelphia.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday announcing funding has been secured to finish the 4-laning of Highway 19, south of Philadelphia.

“We are proud to announce that $450 million in state-support funding has been secured during the recently completed 2023 Legislative Session to supplement the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Capacity Program. This has allowed for the scheduled completion of the Highway 19 South 4-Lane project in Neshoba County from the Bethsaida community to Highway 492 in the House community,” said Branning and Bounds in a news release.

Officials said completion of this project has been a top priority of the Neshoba County legislative delegation, as well as the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Both thanked Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons and MDOT Executive Director Brad White in making this a top priority. They said “other much needed improvements to local transportation needs will be announced in the near future.”

