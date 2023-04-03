Legislators: Funding secured to finish Hwy. 19 4-lane project

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday announcing funding has been secured to finish the 4-laning of Highway 19, south of Philadelphia.

“We are proud to announce that $450 million in state-support funding has been secured during the recently completed 2023 Legislative Session to supplement the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Capacity Program. This has allowed for the scheduled completion of the Highway 19 South 4-Lane project in Neshoba County from the Bethsaida community to Highway 492 in the House community,” said Branning and Bounds in a news release.

Officials said completion of this project has been a top priority of the Neshoba County legislative delegation, as well as the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“Local infrastructure improvements remain at the top of our priority list, and the completion of the Highway 19 South 4-Lane project is just the beginning of several local transportation infrastructure improvement projects to come. The good people of Neshoba County have waited a long time for infrastructure advancements such as this, and we are grateful to the Department of Transportation and other state leaders that have helped make this a reality.”

“The completion of this project is critical to further economic development growth in Neshoba County and transportation safety to our citizens. This project has been on the drawing board a long time. We’re excited about seeing the initiation of the completion of enhancements to this vital transportation corridor.”

Both thanked Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons and MDOT Executive Director Brad White in making this a top priority. They said “other much needed improvements to local transportation needs will be announced in the near future.”

