Local fraternity works to lend a helping hand to those in need in Rolling Fork

Storm damage in Rolling Fork, MS
Storm damage in Rolling Fork, MS
By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization is working to lend a helping hand to those in the Mississippi Delta.

The Meridian Graduate Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated is collecting several items for those in need in Rolling Fork.

Louis Sutton, the Regional Director of Social Action for the Southern Region of the organization, said one of the fraternity’s principles is service to humanity so they say anytime the community goes through hardship they step up to serve.

“We are our brother’s keeper and if we don’t help each other no one will so if it is to be then it’s up to me. So, we are asking that each one of us donates something. I know all of us can’t do everything but each one of us can do a little and do what you can. If it is only one case of water, please bring that and we will be collecting these items at the sheriff’s office all week,” said Sutton.

Many items are needed like water, blankets, baby formula, canned food and several others that are listed below.

Local fraternity in Meridian works to lend a helping hand to those in need in Rolling Fork.
You can drop off donations all week at the Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office.

