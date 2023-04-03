Meridian Classical getting new Executive Director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Classical is a two-day a week in home school enrichment program for grades K3 through 10.

Elizabeth Borders has been the Executive Director for 3 years. But she will soon pass her title over to Ashley Powell.

“It’s time for some new blood. I think that this position takes a lot of creativity and time, and it is just time. It’s time for new blood here.” said Borders

Powell added “Well, I’ll start training with Elizabeth this month in April and then be the new executive director in the fall for the fall school year. So before doing this I ran a nonprofit here in town. I have a business background. I have an MBA and nonprofit work has always been really at the heart of what I want to do so. After having kids, homeschooling kind of becomes your passion. This program has just been so huge in our journey, and I really wanted to lead it toward becoming the best that it can be.”

If you would like to learn more about Meridian Classical you can visit their website here. You can also hear the complete interview we had with Borders and Powell below.

