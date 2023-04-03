Mississippi Public Health Institute set to host a Community Health Fair in Lauderdale County.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One non-profit is celebrating National Public Health Week in a big way by hosting community health fairs statewide.

The Mississippi Public Health Institute will be hosting one of those community health fairs in the Queen City to help bring awareness to your physical and mental well-being.

Dr. Anna Lyn Whitt, the Health Systems and Practice Program Director with the non-profit, said the institute encourages the community to come out and make your health a top priority.

“Hey Meridian, it is Public Health Week and what that means to you is that you can get out and participate. Get those pesky screenings taken care of at this health fair. You can get your COVID booster, you can get information on how to help loved ones with their chronic diseases as well as have some fun, get some exercise, get some really great nutritional advice, and you may be able to get a goody or two,” said Dr. Whitt.

The Lauderdale County Community Health Fair will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian.

The event is free and open to the public.

