Mr. Albert Thomas Fuller, Jr., known to his friends as Tommy, passed away on Thursday, March 30 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on May 23, 1937 in York, Alabama to Pearl and Albert T. Fuller, Sr. Tommy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Roma Jean Little Fuller of Livingston, daughter Pam Fuller Green of Birmingham, granddaughters Amanda DeGreen (Chris) and Katherine Green (Will Dahlberg), great-granddaughter Marley Anne Green, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harry Joe (Bud) Fuller and James George (Jim) Fuller, and son-in-law Bruce Michael Green.

Tommy was a life-long resident of Sumter County and was an active member of the Livingston community. He graduated from Livingston High School and Livingston State Teacher’s College (UWA) where he majored in biology. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from James River Paper Company (Pennington, AL) in 1996. Livingston United Methodist Church was his church home where he worked on many projects and committees throughout the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He had a talent for bringing things back to life, including antique clocks and furniture (especially caned rocking chairs). In addition to fixing clocks, he was a clock collector, and their home was filled with the ticking sound of time being kept. His legacy in Livingston includes service on the Livingston City Council and on the founding committee for Sumter Academy.

Tommy leaves behind a tremendous circle of family and friends. He was known to his friends as someone on whom they could count when a helping hand was needed. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at Livingston United Methodist Church with visitation at 2:00 P.M and funeral at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Steve Spining and Rev. Tim Meadows officiating. A short graveside service will follow at Myrtlewood Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers include Bobby Boswell, Mack Gunter, Dr. Richard Holland, Dr. Lee Stanton, Tommy Bryan, Thomas Anderson, Jack McAlister, Jimmy “Bird” Dial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston United Methodist Church.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

