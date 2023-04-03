Services for Mr. Hubert Eugene Waddell will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Neshoba Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 pm - 2 pm on Tuesday at Neshoba Baptist Church.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Nicole Boone (Brian)

1 Son: Chris Waddell (Ashley)

Mother: Doris Ashmore

Grandchildren: Griffen Boone, Madison Waddell, Macee Waddell, Colton Waddell and Chloey Waddell

1 Brother: Aaron Waddell (Kay)

1 Niece: Amy Sharp

2 Great Nephews: Andrew Sharp and Matthew Sharp

Mr. Waddell was preceded in death by his father, Harold Waddell and step father, Jim Ashmore.

Pallbearers:

Greg Pigg, Drew Sharp, Tommy Waddell, Jimmy Darby, Dan Denton and Wayne Denton

Honorary Pallbearers: Kenneth Watkins and Jack Mason

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

