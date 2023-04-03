Services for Mr. James Milton “Jim” Moore, Jr, of Decatur, will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Union, with burial to follow in Decatur City Cemetery. Rev. Chris Shelton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9 am - 11 am, Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Union.

Mr. Moore, age 95, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Survivors:

Wife of 32 1/2 years: Nancy Moore of Decatur

3 Sons: James Milton “Chip” Moore, III (Neva) of Atlanta, GA

Jon Moore (Denise) of Birmingham, AL

Thomas Moore (Mary Anna) of Portland, OR

3 Grandchildren: JC Moore of Washington, DC, James Austin Moore and Jordan Moore Burke (Cole) of San Diego, CA

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton Moore, SR and Mary Moore and wife, Nancy Ozborn Moore.

Pallbearers: JC Moore, Austin Moore, Kole Burke, Todd Brown, Dwight McKinion, William Harris, Dale White, Gene Cliburn

Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Edgar, Steven Pace and Joe Norsworthy

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Boler’s Inn C/O Nancy Moore P.O. Box 116 Decatur, MS 39327.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Office Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.