James Milton “Jim” Moore, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Services for Mr. James Milton “Jim” Moore, Jr, of Decatur, will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Union, with burial to follow in Decatur City Cemetery. Rev. Chris Shelton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9 am - 11 am, Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Union.

Mr. Moore, age 95, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Survivors:

Wife of 32 1/2 years: Nancy Moore of Decatur

3 Sons: James Milton “Chip” Moore, III (Neva) of Atlanta, GA

Jon Moore (Denise) of Birmingham, AL

Thomas Moore (Mary Anna) of Portland, OR

3 Grandchildren: JC Moore of Washington, DC, James Austin Moore and Jordan Moore Burke (Cole) of San Diego, CA

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton Moore, SR and Mary Moore and wife, Nancy Ozborn Moore.

Pallbearers: JC Moore, Austin Moore, Kole Burke, Todd Brown, Dwight McKinion, William Harris, Dale White, Gene Cliburn

Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Edgar, Steven Pace and Joe Norsworthy

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Boler’s Inn  C/O Nancy Moore P.O. Box 116  Decatur, MS 39327.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

