A graveside service for Mrs. Betty W. Newell will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Betty W. Newell, age 94, of Meridian, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Mrs. Newell was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church. She retired after a long career as a payroll clerk at East Mississippi State Hospital. Mrs. Newell enjoyed volunteering at Anderson Regional Medical Center South and was an avid reader. She was an adored and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Newell is survived by her children, Sandra K. Newell, Joe Newell, Jr. “JoJo” (Judy), Randy Newell (Sharon), and Sherry Burgess (Smokey); her grandchildren, Mel Burgess (Josie), Thad Burgess (Lindsay), Jayson Newell (Beth), Jessica Thames (Jeff), Joshua Newell (Katie), Jana Kay Holloway (Zach), Addison Newell, Cassie Keys (Jamie), and Heather Kealhoffer; her great-grandchildren, Jacob Samuel, Hudson Everett, Lilly, Reece Everett, Joshua Tyler, Audrey Lynn, Hallie Kay, and Lynleigh Kathryn; her sisters-in-law, Irene Newell, Pat Newell, and Jeanette Newell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sam Newell; her parents, Doris and James Everett Wright; her brother, Dr. Jim Wright; and great-grandson, Samuel Wright Newell.

Pall bearers will be Jayson Newell, Josh Newell, Mel Burgess, Addison Newell, Jeff Thames, Zach Holloway, and Thad Burgess. Jamie Keys will be an honorary pall bearer.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with a charity of donor’s choice.

