Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Terry Ivy officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Graham, age 71, of Lauderdale passed away on April 3, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Kristy was born on Thursday, August 2, 1951 to Edger Ralph and Madie Duett Pierce in Meridian, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Hickory High School. Kristy worked for many years in the x-ray department at Anderson Regional Medical Center before becoming a Real Estate Agent. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed travelling – especially to the beach. They frequently enjoyed going to Fort Morgan Beach and Orange Beach. Along with travelling, Kristy enjoyed gardening and shopping – especially at Dirt Cheap! She was a lover of animals, and she adored her two rescue kitties, Mr. Kitty and Ringo Starr. She attended New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.

Although she battled with Cancer for 8 years, she maintained a positive attitude. Her family recalls numerous instances where others were shocked to find out that she was sick. She was truly a shining light with infectious laughter. She loved her family, and her family deeply loved and cared for her; her husband affectionately called her “my Cinderella.”

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Bobby L. Graham, Sr.; children, Dr. Bobby L. Graham, Jr. (Sharon), Marie Pace-Allen (Delver), Linda Reeves (Roland), Karla Weir (Sam), and Katrina Garrett (Sephus, III); grandchildren, Jacob Graham (Elise), Aaron Graham (Allison), Caleb Graham, Lance Pace (Hailey), Lindsey Rogers (Jamie), Kacie McDill (Kyle), Roland Reeves, and Graham Reeves, Andrew Weir, Alex Weir, Ashley McLelland (Kevin), Seth Garrett, and Grayson Garrett; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kreola Shireman (Kenny) and Ralph Pierce (Vera); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Metavivor Metastatic Cancer Foundation at www.metavivor.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive guests from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

