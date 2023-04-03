Mrs. Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham

Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham
Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham
Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Beverly Christine “Kristy” Graham will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Terry Ivy officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Graham, age 71, of Lauderdale passed away on April 3, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Kristy was born on Thursday, August 2, 1951 to Edger Ralph and Madie Duett Pierce in Meridian, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Hickory High School. Kristy worked for many years in the x-ray department at Anderson Regional Medical Center before becoming a Real Estate Agent. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed travelling – especially to the beach. They frequently enjoyed going to Fort Morgan Beach and Orange Beach. Along with travelling, Kristy enjoyed gardening and shopping – especially at Dirt Cheap! She was a lover of animals, and she adored her two rescue kitties, Mr. Kitty and Ringo Starr. She attended New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.

Although she battled with Cancer for 8 years, she maintained a positive attitude. Her family recalls numerous instances where others were shocked to find out that she was sick. She was truly a shining light with infectious laughter. She loved her family, and her family deeply loved and cared for her; her husband affectionately called her “my Cinderella.”

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Bobby L. Graham, Sr.; children, Dr. Bobby L. Graham, Jr. (Sharon), Marie Pace-Allen (Delver), Linda Reeves (Roland), Karla Weir (Sam), and Katrina Garrett (Sephus, III); grandchildren, Jacob Graham (Elise), Aaron Graham (Allison), Caleb Graham, Lance Pace (Hailey), Lindsey Rogers (Jamie), Kacie McDill (Kyle), Roland Reeves, and Graham Reeves, Andrew Weir, Alex Weir, Ashley McLelland (Kevin), Seth Garrett, and Grayson Garrett; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kreola Shireman (Kenny) and Ralph Pierce (Vera); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Metavivor Metastatic Cancer Foundation at www.metavivor.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive guests from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards

Latest News

Charles Lamar McDonald
Charles Lamar McDonald
Mr. Albert Thomas Fuller, Jr.
Clarice M. Smith
Mrs. Clarice M. Smith
Sandra Lynn Smith