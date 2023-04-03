Funeral services for Mrs. Clarice M. Smith will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jim McElroy and Brother Jay McElroy officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clarice Smith, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Clarice passed away peacefully at her home after an extended illness on April 1, 2023 at the age of 89.

Clarice was born on April 1, 1934 in Lauderdale County and spent a lifetime creating cherished memories. She married the love of her life, Jack Smith, and together they built a beautiful family that became the center of her world throughout their 70 years together. In her earlier years, she served her community as an intensive care nurse at Anderson Regional Medical Center. She and Jack established Smith Properties which helped to provide affordable housing in the community.

Clarice was an incredible mother to her three children. Her nurturing nature extended to her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. As we mourn her passing, we will also celebrate the incredible life she led and the many memories she has left behind.

Clarice’s legacy will live on through the lives of her children, Gail Semmes (Mickey) and Jacquelyn Allen (Bland); her grandchildren, Brandi Semmes McDonald (David), Michael Semmes (Amy), Jack Edward Frasier (Krystan), and Josie Allen Boehm (Reid); her great-grandchildren, Abigail Blanchard, David Michael McDonald, Murphy Cole Semmes, Ella James Frasier, Bennett Allen Boehm, Navy Kate Frasier, and Vivian Renee Boehm; her siblings, Mamie Webb, Viola Rae Henderson, and Janie Mosley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, George Oscar McKeithen and Willie Mae McKeithen; her husband of 70 years, Jack H. Smith; her daughter, Rhonda Jean Smith; and her siblings, Helen Joiner, Irene Vinson, Albert McKeithen, and Jean Hughes.

Pall bearers will be Michael Semmes, Jack Frasier, David McDonald, Tommy Henderson, Norman Mosley, and Marlan Murphy. Honorary pall bearers will be Mickey Semmes, Bland Allen, Jon Smith, and Reid Boehm.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Clarice’s memory to Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1887 Bethel Church Road, Bailey, MS 39320 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the medical staff at Ochsner Rush Specialty Hospital, especially Dr. Ashley VanDerWalker, Dr. James Nanney, and Mrs. Smith’s Home Instead caregivers.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

| Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.