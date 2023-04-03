Ms. Cathy Sue Graham

Union: Services for Ms. Cathy Sue Graham will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Greenland Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. prior to services.

Ms. Cathy Graham, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Cathy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to serve the Lord and spent many years as a devoted member of Greenland Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Survivors:

Husband: Michael Graham of Union

3 Children: Amanda Mowdy (Sean) of Union

Candice Smith (Ben) of Little Rock

Eric Graham (Jessica) of Union

4 Grandchildren: Zach Mowdy (Ashlyn), Chloe Smith, Emma Graham, and McKenzie Graham

1 Great-Grandson: Maddox Mowdy

Ms. Cathy Graham is preceded in death by parents: Olen and Arvilla Smith, and one brother: Marcus Smith.

Pallbearers: Tim Cleveland, Dustin Mott, John Burns, Todd Smith , James Earl Smith, Nick Smith, Ronnie Smith, and Billy Pat Walker

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

