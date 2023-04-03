Ms. Tammy Rich
UNION: Services for Ms. Tammy Rich will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Ben Harper will officiate.
Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.
Ms. Rich, age 60, of Newton died Wednesday, March 29.
Survivors:
2 Sisters: Michael Galloway and Linda Shine
3 Nieces: Michelle Lance (Dustin), Jessica Dickerson (Spencer) and Natalie Thomas (Darron)
1 Nephew: Phillip Walker (Amanda)
Special Friend: Mack Hollingsworth
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements. Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
