UNION: Services for Ms. Tammy Rich will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Ben Harper will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Rich, age 60, of Newton died Wednesday, March 29.

Survivors:

2 Sisters: Michael Galloway and Linda Shine

3 Nieces: Michelle Lance (Dustin), Jessica Dickerson (Spencer) and Natalie Thomas (Darron)

1 Nephew: Phillip Walker (Amanda)

Special Friend: Mack Hollingsworth

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements. Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.