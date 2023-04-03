News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The WTOK team brought 15 total awards for their excellence in broadcasting back to Meridian from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards Ceremony in Jackson!

Here is the full list of awards and their recipients!

1st place wins:

Nicholas Brooks - General News Story

Sydney Wicker - Sports Anchor

Sydney Wicker - Feature Story

Ross McLeod - TV Rookie Of The Year

News 11 - High School Football Program

2nd place wins:

News 11 - Breaking news

News 11 - Breaking weather

Deitra McKenzie - Weather Anchor

Deitra McKenzie - social media, Wednesday Weather Whys

Shahji Adam - Sports Anchor

News 11 - Public Affairs Program, Black History Month Special

3rd place wins:

Christen Hyde - Documentary of Series of Stories

News 11 - Public Affairs Program, All Scholastic Sports

Sydney Wicker - Sports story

Ethan Bird - Reporter of The Year

Our very own Cara Shirley was in attendance to accept The Radio Lifetime Achievement Award in Honor of the late Ken “The Kenman” Stokes.

