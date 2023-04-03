News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The WTOK team brought 15 total awards for their excellence in broadcasting back to Meridian from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards Ceremony in Jackson!
Here is the full list of awards and their recipients!
1st place wins:
Nicholas Brooks - General News Story
Sydney Wicker - Sports Anchor
Sydney Wicker - Feature Story
Ross McLeod - TV Rookie Of The Year
News 11 - High School Football Program
2nd place wins:
News 11 - Breaking news
News 11 - Breaking weather
Deitra McKenzie - Weather Anchor
Deitra McKenzie - social media, Wednesday Weather Whys
Shahji Adam - Sports Anchor
News 11 - Public Affairs Program, Black History Month Special
3rd place wins:
Christen Hyde - Documentary of Series of Stories
News 11 - Public Affairs Program, All Scholastic Sports
Sydney Wicker - Sports story
Ethan Bird - Reporter of The Year
Our very own Cara Shirley was in attendance to accept The Radio Lifetime Achievement Award in Honor of the late Ken “The Kenman” Stokes.
