By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A celebration of life for Paul Rigdon, Jr will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 a.m, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Collinsville. Bro. Chuck Overby will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Webb & Stephens – North is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rigdon, age 71, passed away at his home in Saucier, MS.

Paul was the oldest child born to Paul Sr and May Joyce Rigdon. He graduated from Meridian High School and obtained his nursing degree from Matty Hersey School of Nursing. Paul had a gentle nature and never argued with anyone, and had a deep love for his family and friends. His family will remember that he was a fighter, and fought so hard to survive his illness.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Dena Rae Rigdon; sisters, Billie Gryner and her husband, Ricky, and Linda Free and her husband, Bob; nieces and nephews, Brandi McLelland (Ronnie), April Miles (Lance), Chris Gryner (Brittany), Teri Breland (Billy), Wendy Marquis (Keith) and Brian Maletich (Tabitha); 17 great-nieces and nephews, 1 great-great-niece and 1 great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr and May Joyce Ridgdon.

