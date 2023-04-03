Rainy week ahead

Heavy rain capable of localized flash flooding will be possible early this morning as the main line starts to push into our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Good morning everyone we had a beautiful weekend, but storms have been pushing into our area and we will have multiple rounds of rain this week.

Heavy rain capable of localized flash flooding will be possible early this morning as the main line starts to push into our area.

Temperatures will stay very warm for the first half of the week as we will be in the upper 80s on Monday through Wednesday with some of us pushing the low 90s on Tuesday.

By Thursday we do see temperatures drop all the way back into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Regardless of the temperatures we will have plenty of rain this week so be sure to keep your rain gear handy.

