Severe storms moved through our area early Monday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A warm front lifted north across our area during the predawn hours on Monday. Along that boundary was a focus for strong to severe storms as other atmospheric elements were in place to support threatening weather.

Just before 4:45 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a storm in Simpson County that was moving toward Smith County. It did show a radar signature that was supportive of damage being done, and the warning was eventually extended across southern Smith County into southern Jasper and SW Clarke counties. There were preliminary reports of hail and trees down in Simpson County, but no reports of any damage in Smith, Jasper, nor Clarke.

Rest of Today

Showers and storms remain in the forecast throughout Monday, but the coverage will be scattered (so lots of dry moments). Our area remains under a low risk for severe storms...with damaging wind & hail being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado remains possible.... so continue to have ways of getting alerts. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the day.

