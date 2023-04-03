Sexual abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny postponed the trial for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.

Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny said the trial in the case of Nathan Chasing Horse will begin May 1 in Las Vegas to give prosecutors and Chasing Horse’s public defenders more time to iron out pending motions in the case. His trial had previously been scheduled for April 17.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Chasing Horse, 46, in late February on 19 counts that include charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, kidnapping, lewdness and child abuse. Chasing Horse, who is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, has pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment.

The former actor, who has been in custody since his Jan. 31 arrest, is due back in court Wednesday morning for a hearing on a motion asking Kierny to dismiss the sweeping indictment. Chasing Horse and his lawyers argued in their motion that two women identified as victims in Nevada wanted to have sex with him.

Prosecutors and police have said the abuse allegations against Chasing Horse date to the early 2000s and span two countries and multiple states. He also faces criminal charges in U.S. District Court in Nevada and British Columbia, Canada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Chasing Horse is accused of using his position as a self-proclaimed medicine man to gain access to vulnerable Indigenous women and girls and take underage wives. Authorities have described him as the leader of a cult known as “The Circle,” whose members believe he has healing abilities and can communicate to higher beings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards

Latest News

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6...
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
Gray Day of Giving highlights generosity, caring
If you’ve been to Bonita Lakes recently you may have noticed that one of the lakes looks a...
Bonita Lakes undergoes dam maintenance
Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday...
Legislators: Funding secured to finish Hwy. 19 4-lane project