Spring Festival hosted by two local businesses

Two businesses hosted a Spring Festival
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local businesses came together to kickoff spring in a fun way for customers

Al’s Garden and Gifts, in conjunction with The Back Porch, hosted the 6th annual spring festival.

There was a bouncy house for kids and door prizes for everyone else. Spring was definitely in the air with all of the colorful flowers and plants available. The Easter Bunny was even put to work to help out.

Those that came out also had the opportunity to help the charity Aqua Share, which builds fresh water wells for the people of Cambodia.

If you would like to learn more about aqua share, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2,500 people enjoyed the food, beverages, and live music.
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
The News 11 Team posing with their awards.
News 11 brings home the hardware at the 2023 MAB Awards
MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI

Latest News

6th Annual Spring Festival
6th Annual Spring Festival
Neshoba County Spring Fling Market
Neshoba County Spring Fling Market
Ninth grader, AnnLee, becomes the first girl at Southeast Lauderdale to win a state...
Southeast Lauderdale girl becomes the schools first female to win powerlifting state championship
JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says