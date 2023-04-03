Spring Festival hosted by two local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local businesses came together to kickoff spring in a fun way for customers

Al’s Garden and Gifts, in conjunction with The Back Porch, hosted the 6th annual spring festival.

There was a bouncy house for kids and door prizes for everyone else. Spring was definitely in the air with all of the colorful flowers and plants available. The Easter Bunny was even put to work to help out.

Those that came out also had the opportunity to help the charity Aqua Share, which builds fresh water wells for the people of Cambodia.

