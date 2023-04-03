Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said it has completed an investigation into road sign theft and vandalism.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said two juveniles were identified and the appropriate county official signed affidavits in Youth Court. Because the suspects are under age 18, the matter will be handled in Youth Court.

Calhoun said a total of 36 road signs were either stolen or vandalized. He said they were recovered but were too damaged and have to be replaced. The tops of the signs were torn off the posts. Calhoun said damage to road signs can slow emergency response, as well as inconvenience drivers.

The estimated cost to repair all of the signs was calculated at $4,742.28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.