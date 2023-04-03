Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be replaced.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said it has completed an investigation into road sign theft and vandalism.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said two juveniles were identified and the appropriate county official signed affidavits in Youth Court. Because the suspects are under age 18, the matter will be handled in Youth Court.

Calhoun said a total of 36 road signs were either stolen or vandalized. He said they were recovered but were too damaged and have to be replaced. The tops of the signs were torn off the posts. Calhoun said damage to road signs can slow emergency response, as well as inconvenience drivers.

The estimated cost to repair all of the signs was calculated at $4,742.28.

