$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

The ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth, Mississippi.

Earlier this year, a $4 million lottery ticket was sold in Byram, Mississippi, which was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

