Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was recovered from a pond North of Enterprise Monday evening according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Kemp said 3 young boys were fishing when they saw what appeared to be human remains. Kemp said the identity of the body is not yet known but it is badly decomposed.

Clarke County Sheriff Deputies, Enterprise Police, and Fire Departments along with Mississippi Fish & Wildlife Officers are on the scene. News 11 will share further details as information becomes available.

