Services for Bon Scott Barnett of Little Rock will be held 11 am, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the New Harmony Cemetery in Philadelphia. Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Roger Laird will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30 am – 11 am, Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Barnett, age 30, died Monday, April 3.

Survivors:

Mother: Melba Barnett of Little Rock

Brothers: Tom Barnett (Helen) of Little Rock

Billy Joe Barnett (Kathy) of Little Rock

Michael Williams of Little Rock

Drew Gillis of Little Rock

Joseph Barnett of Little Rock

Sisters: Shay Buntyn (Wesley) of Decatur

Haley Gillis of Little Rock

Nicole Hanner of Decatur

Amber Jo Barnett of Meridian

Mr. Barnett was preceded in death by his father, Joe Barnett and two brothers, Terry Barnett and Jerry Barnett.

Pallbearers: Lance Barnett, Tommy Barnett, Drew Gillis, Johnny Knochenmuss, Damiean Donald, Gage Barnett, Reagan Buntyn, Wesley Buntyn

Honorary Pallbearers: Eli Barnett, Landon Barnett, Klay Barnett, Khristopher Barnett and Alex Gillis

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.