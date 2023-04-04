City of Meridian Arrest Report April 4, 2023

Daily Docket 5
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DARREN ANDERSON20021614 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TYLER S BROWN19957924 KRISTEN LN MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISTURBING THE PEACE
MYCHAL WILLIAMS1989HOMELESSTRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 4, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:49 PM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a knife and cash and property were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:47 AM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:11 PM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)

