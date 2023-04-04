City of Meridian Arrest Report April 4, 2023

Robbery

At 9:49 PM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a knife and cash and property were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:47 AM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:11 PM on April 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.