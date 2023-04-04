Graveside service with military honors for David Earl Tarver, 74, of Demopolis will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pennington with Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be at Ebenezer Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

David passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Whitfield Memorial Hospital in Demopolis. He was born September 28, 1948, in Algona, Iowa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Tarver of Demopolis; his daughter, Amanda Pierce (Mark) of Philadelphia, MS; son, Tavis Tarver (Hailey) of Demopolis; and 6 grandchildren, Shelby Brantley; Ethan Brantley; Chloe Pierce; Keely Tarver; Gage Tarver; and Cooper Tarver. He also, leaves behind two sisters, Laura Beatty (David); and Cynthia McMillan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eloise Land and step-father, John Land; and brothers, James Tarver; Keith Tarver; Keith Gilday; and Travis Gilday.

David was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife, Ann. Married for almost fifty years, they had two children and six grandchildren. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and was “Once a Marine, Always a Marine” – Oorah!

He loved to build things and fix things, but above everything he loved his family. He was the best Papaw to all of his grandchildren. We will miss you so much Daddy and Papaw. We will hold on to the memories and hold you in our hearts forever.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Beatty, Ethan Brantley, Austin Dew, Noah Dew, T.J. Pendergrass, and Mark Pierce.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Demopolis Public Library.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

