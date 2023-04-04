FEMA funding showers, laundry service for Rolling Fork tornado victims

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - David Mitchell is an Army veteran and volunteer who has seen disasters across the globe.

But what he’s witnessed in Rolling Fork in the last week has made him cry.

“What I’ve seen on the news, it didn’t show any of what I’ve seen personally,” he said. “I’m a hard person to cry but when I saw it and talked to a few people, I actually shed a few tears.”

Mitchell works with Event Solutions in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The company has five locations in the state offering laundry service, showers, and restrooms to victims of the March 24 tornadoes.

Four of those locations are in Rolling Fork, including at South Delta High School.

Laundry services, restrooms and showers are available to storm victims at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork. (WLBT)

So far, Mitchell says they’ve served more than 1,000 people, who have taken advantage of their portable shower units and restrooms, as well as washer and dryer trucks.

“You would have to be here to see the looks on their faces to get clean clothes and to take a warm shower,” he said. “Words alone cannot express it.”

The group is funded by FEMA and set up in Rolling Fork about a week ago.

Rather than being manned by volunteers, Event Solutions hires locals to help operate the units.

“Right now, I’d say at this camp, we have about 20,” said on-site manager Scott Guillot.

The tornado leveled much of Rolling Fork, even destroying a laundromat on the other side of town.

Washing machines remain standing in the rubble that was a laundromat in the Rolling Fork community. The town was ravaged by a tornado in late March. (WLBT)

What Guillot really wants is for more people to take advantage of the free services.

“We’re still this long into the game and talking to people every day that didn’t know we were here and know that we were available for showers and restrooms, and definitely the laundry service,” he said.

To help increase awareness, Event Solutions staffers are handing out fliers at the local food tents and other distribution sites in town.

“We just need the public to be more aware that our facilities are not private. They are available to the public,” he said. “And not enough people know about it.”

Other Rolling Fork locations include:

South Delta High School (303 Parkway Ave.)

Train Track (Martin Luther King Jr. and Mulberry Street)

Deer Creek Church (4th Street and Joor Avenue)

City Park Ballpark (Maple Street and Highway 61)

