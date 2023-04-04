First Alert: Hot Tuesday ahead of a stormy Wednesday afternoon

Record challenging heat Tuesday
Record challenging heat Tuesday
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! A very warm, but comfortable start to the morning with temps in the 70s. We are rain free through the day today, but record challenging high temperatures set us up for a hot afternoon of weather. Today’s high is in the upper 80s and could tie the record that was set back in 1934 at 89 degrees. We will get a partly cloudy view through the day, so great outdoor weather conditions to enjoy but you want to stay hydrated. Highs will remain in the upper 80s for Wednesday before a cold front system moves through. Rain returns Wednesday afternoon along with a low end threat for severe weather. Neshoba county and the northwest portion of Kemper and Newton are under a level 1 marginal risk. Even though it is a low end threat for Wednesday the possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we approach Wednesday afternoon around 4pm lasting through late Wednesday night. Keep your umbrellas close because rain showers will continue for the rest of the week. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

