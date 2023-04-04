First alert: There’s another risk for severe storms by Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are definitely in the peak of our severe weather season, and there’s yet another threat for severe storms in our area on Wednesday. A cold front will cross our area by Thursday morning, but showers & storms will erupt ahead of it. In our area, we’re expecting the most active weather by Wednesday afternoon...lasting through late Wednesday night. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but storms with at least quarter-sized hail are possible along with the potential for a tornado. Once the front crosses before dawn on Thursday, the tornado risk will ease up, but damaging wind will remain a threat. Also, localized flooding will be a concern because periods of rain will continue into Thursday...Friday...and Saturday. Rainfall totals of 2-3″ are possible by Saturday night.

Ahead of the front, record challenging heat is expected. Tuesday, the record high in Meridian is 89 degrees (set back in 1934). The forecast for Tuesday is calling for 89 degrees...so it’s a good chance the record will be at least tied (we’ll see). Wednesday, the record high in Meridian is 91 degrees set back in 1988. The forecast for Wednesday calls for upper 80s, but we’ll see how it pans out.

Tuesday also brings rather gusty winds with gusts ranging between 20-30mph. So, make sure any loose items outside on your property are tied down.

Cooler air moves in along with the end of week wet pattern. Highs Thursday - Saturday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. As of now, it looks like Easter will bring drier conditions with near average highs in the 70s. However, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

