Funeral services for Glenda T. Williams will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Newton United Methodist Church in Newton, MS with Bro. Gary Howse officiating. Burial to follow at 1:00 PM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Glenda Thrash Williams passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born in Conehatta, MS in Newton County on November 29, 1933, to Minnie Nester Thrash and Thomas J. Thrash. She lived her childhood in Conehatta, MS, and graduated from Conehatta High School in 1952, where she played basketball. She then graduated in 1954 from East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS, where she was a Centralette.

In 1952, Glenda met the love of her life, Leon Williams, at the White House Café, in Newton, MS. After a two-year courtship, they were married on October 24, 1954. Glenda and Leon moved to Cleveland, MS where Leon was an assistant county agent for the Mississippi State University Extension Service for Boliver County. In 1956, they moved to Starkville, MS, where Glenda worked for the Registrar’s Office at Mississippi State University and Leon was part of the faculty staff.

In 1962, Glenda gave birth to the first of their two sons (Thomas Alan), and they moved to Oxford, MS, where Leon entered Pharmacy School at the University of Mississippi.

They moved to Newton, MS in 1965, where they bought half interest in McMullan’s Drug Store, and Glenda worked at Newton County Bank as a teller. In 1969, Glenda gave birth to their second son (Jon Malcolm). They acquired full ownership of the drug store and changed the name to Williams’ Drugs. Glenda worked at Williams’ Drugs, keeping the books and managing the merchandise and gift shop area, until they sold the store in 1991.

She was instrumental in helping to form The Newton Little Theatre Company in 1990 and fund-raising for the renovation of the Roxy Theatre and served on the Board of Directors of The Newton Little Theatre Company for many years.

Glenda was a loyal and active member of the Newton United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, spending time at their Jasper County farm and was an avid fan and supporter of Mississippi State University.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 65 years, Leon; her son, Jon; and her sister, Nelda Thrash Oliphant of Canton, MS. She is survived by her son Tommy (Tamara) of Madison, MS and their children Jacob and Lauren.

Special thanks for the care and compassion given to Glenda by the staffs at The Orchard assisted living unit and The Arbor skilled nursing unit. God bless you all!

Pallbearers will be Clay Chapman, Doug Whittle, Kelly Cluff, Jacob Chertkow, Daryl Ford, and Zach Thames.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the NUMC “Rat Pack”.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM at Newton United Methodist Church prior to funeral service.

