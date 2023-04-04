Holly Brand wins knock out round of NBC’s The Voice

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Beth Forakis, Holly Brand --...
THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Beth Forakis, Holly Brand -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)(NBC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman is back on the national stage Monday night.

Holly Brand appeared on the knock out round of NBC’s The Voice competition.

Clarkson calls Brand a powerful country music voice and she showed up to work and sing.

Brand sang the song “Lady Like” by Ingrid Andress.

Coach Kelly Clarkson paired Brand with another female voice, Katie Beth Forakis, as Clarkson said she wanted two powerful women singing a powerful message.

Brand walked away as a winner from the battle round.

