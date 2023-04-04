Human remains found in Clarke County pond

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has new details about a body that was found in a pond in Clarke County, that we first told you about Monday night.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said deputies received a call around 5 pm Monday evening about human remains being found in a pond on Clarke County Road 370, North of Enterprise. Kemp said numerous agencies responded to the scene to retrieve the body from the pond. Kemp said the body was so decomposed that they could not identify the race or the gender.

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to 911. Something he said he would have never thought would happen on an ordinary day of fishing.

“We were trying to have a little fishing tournament with me and the buddies. I had two other buddies. And it just went sideways from there. My friend was in a kayak and I was in a boat with my other friend. He said he had run over something and it looked like it was some dead animal or something. He called me to come to look at it. When I did I realized that it had a shirt on and said unless a deer wears a shirt that ain’t no animal and then I started expecting it myself. Looking at it with my paddle having to move it over and then I realized it was a human being,” said Adams.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said his department has received numerous calls from neighboring agencies and agencies in Alabama wondering if this is their missing person.

“I know all of these agencies are wanting to get some closure for these families as well as us and hopefully we can get this person identified. So is been a lengthy process all day long. Hopefully, we can get this person identified. We don’t know how the person got into the pond. It’s a mystery at this point. Our job as fact finders is to try to find out those facts and how that person got here.” said Clarke County Sheriff, Todd Kemp.

Sheriff Kemp said the body will be sent off to Jackson for an autopsy and a DNA analysis will be conducted to figure out the identity of the person.

