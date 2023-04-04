MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church

MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working to find out what led up to the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald, who was reported shot in The Rock Church parking lot Sunday night.

Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said it’s typical for MBI to take the lead when a shooting involves a deputy.

“They will take their time, they will not be rushed by anybody and they will do a very thorough investigation,” said Sumrall. “We will assist them in any way that we can, but it’s pretty much left up to them, and they’re very slow about releasing information or anything like that.”

In a news update Sunday night, officials said the shooting happened after an alleged altercation. Sumrall, however, couldn’t go into specifics about the case.

Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

“For us to be completely out of it, we turn it over to a different agency for them to handle it,” Sumrall said. “That way there won’t be no favoritism showed, nothing like that.”

Sumrall said they haven’t talked to the deputy involved just yet. Furthermore, leaders also haven’t decided what impact the incident will have on his role going forward as the investigation continues.

“We’re giving him some time, he’s obviously been through a traumatic experience, so we want to give him a little bit of time before we talk to him,” Sumrall said.

The Rock Church has security footage from the shooting, and it’s currently in possession by MBI along with the firearm.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The Demopolis Police Department confirmed Monday that human remains were found there after a...
Demopolis Police find human remains

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Road closure in Meridian
Record challenging heat Tuesday
First Alert: Hot Tuesday ahead of a stormy Wednesday afternoon
Wes Lauderdale Knights
WLM & WLH Students receive threat
Mississippi Public Health Institute set to host a Community Health Fair in Lauderdale County - clipped version