MEMA updates damage numbers from weekend storms

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an update to storm damage in the state from...
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an update to storm damage in the state from storms that happened Mar. 31 and Apr. 1.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an update to storm damage in the state from storms that happened Mar. 31 and Apr. 1. MEMA is continuing to work with counties that experienced severe weather that killed one and injured four others in Pontotoc County.

MEMA will evaluate the damage numbers and assess the needs in affected areas. If federal assistance is unavailable, the agency encourages eligible counties to use the Disaster Assistance Repair Program, which provides funding for building materials to help repair residents’ homes.

The following are preliminary damage numbers reported to MEMA and will change throughout the damage assessment process:
DeSoto – 50 homes
Lee – 32 homes; 5 businesses
Pontotoc – 94 homes; 6 farms
Tishomingo – 6 homes; 3 businesses

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report damage to county/MEMA using the self-report tool.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism
The Demopolis Police Department confirmed Monday that human remains were found there after a...
Demopolis Police find human remains

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 4th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 4th, 2023
Record challenging heat Tuesday
First Alert: Hot Tuesday ahead of a stormy Wednesday afternoon
Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates
First alert: There’s another risk for severe storms by Wednesday
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
Gray Day of Giving highlights generosity, caring