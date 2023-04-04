MEMA updates damage numbers from weekend storms

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an update to storm damage in the state from storms that happened Mar. 31 and Apr. 1. MEMA is continuing to work with counties that experienced severe weather that killed one and injured four others in Pontotoc County.

MEMA will evaluate the damage numbers and assess the needs in affected areas. If federal assistance is unavailable, the agency encourages eligible counties to use the Disaster Assistance Repair Program, which provides funding for building materials to help repair residents’ homes.

The following are preliminary damage numbers reported to MEMA and will change throughout the damage assessment process: DeSoto – 50 homes

Lee – 32 homes; 5 businesses

Pontotoc – 94 homes; 6 farms

Tishomingo – 6 homes; 3 businesses

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report damage to county/MEMA using the self-report tool.

