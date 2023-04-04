Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2228, adopting pet insurance laws for Mississippi.

“I think what this is doing for the pet owner is a good thing because they are going to bring it into that legal framework into what our normal insurance is,” said Dr. John Mayfield, a veterinarian at the Animal Medical Center of Hattiesburg.

According to Forbes, as of 2022, more than 65% of Mississippi households have at least one pet. However, less than 6% of pet owners nationwide carry pet insurance.

Mayfield said this new framework will cover conditions that would previously cause difficulties for pet owners.

“They put some limitations like pre-existing,” Mayfield said. “There’s some pet insurance that, if it’s a certain breed or a certain age, you can’t get it.”

Mayfield adds that this bill will streamline visits and save pet owners a lot of money.

“When a dog comes in here that has been sick, and you don’t have a lump sum of money sitting there, waiting to figure out what’s going on, it can be difficult,” Mayfield said. “This will give those people, ‘I know what I’m going to pay. Let’s do it, doc. Let’s get him figured out and get him fixed.’”

