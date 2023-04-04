Graveside services for Mr. Aaron L. Thompson were held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Gerald Hudson officiating. Mr. Thompson, 66, of Meridian, who died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at University of Alabama, Birmingham. The visitation was Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

