Funeral services for Mr. Anthony McMillian were held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Ernest Thompson officiating. Burial followed in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. McMillian, 57, of Pachuta, who died Monday, March 27, 2023 at his residence. A viewing was one hour prior to services.

