Funeral services for Mr. Tommie Houston were held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’ s OP Chapel with Minister Lisa Davis officiating. Burial followed in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Houston, 77, of Philadelphia who died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence. A visitation was Friday, March 31, 2023 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.