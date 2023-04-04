Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie G. Starks were held Saturday, April 1, 2023 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Cleo Westbrook officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery, Toomsuba with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Starks, 87, of Meridian, died Saturday, March 25 at Ochsner Rush Health. A visitation was held Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.