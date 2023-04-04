UNION: Services for Ms. Hildred Rigdon Ward will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Matthew Hitt and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. prior to service.

Ms. Hildred Ward passed away on Sunday, April 02, 2023.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Tanja Wilhite of Little Rock

1 Son: Richard Ward (Amber) of Collinsville

4 Grandchildren: Michael Wilhite (Christa), Cory Wilhite (Tessa), Jordan Lathem and Alex Ward

2 Great-Grandchildren: Bryton Wilhite and Hawk Wilhite

Ms. Ward is also survived by a host of extended family.

Ms. Hildred Ward is preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Ward, parents: Howard and Jewel Rigdon and 1 infant son: Kenneth Wayne Ward.

Pallbearers: Jeff Rigdon, Kenneth Moore, Joey Rigdon, Dennis Rigdon, Dale Sessums and Mark Lanier

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

